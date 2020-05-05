8719 N 39TH DR

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ca79c23092 ---- Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home ready for immediate move-in! Home features tile and carpet flooring throughout all living areas, large family room, open eat-in kitchen with kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of cabinetry space! Additional highlights include a 3/4 master bedroom and master bath, and a large private yard! Other amenities include 1 car covered carport, inside laundry, near plenty of shopping centers, restaurants, and the I-17 freeway. Don\'t miss out on this property it will go fast! *Please verify pet policy prior to applying* Disposal Granite Counter Tops Inside Laundry Kitchen Island Range Oven/Elec