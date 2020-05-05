All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 8719 N 39TH DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
8719 N 39TH DR
Last updated August 10 2019 at 4:54 PM

8719 N 39TH DR

8719 North 39th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8719 North 39th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ca79c23092 ---- Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home ready for immediate move-in! Home features tile and carpet flooring throughout all living areas, large family room, open eat-in kitchen with kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of cabinetry space! Additional highlights include a 3/4 master bedroom and master bath, and a large private yard! Other amenities include 1 car covered carport, inside laundry, near plenty of shopping centers, restaurants, and the I-17 freeway. Don\'t miss out on this property it will go fast! *Please verify pet policy prior to applying* Disposal Granite Counter Tops Inside Laundry Kitchen Island Range Oven/Elec

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8719 N 39TH DR have any available units?
8719 N 39TH DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8719 N 39TH DR have?
Some of 8719 N 39TH DR's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8719 N 39TH DR currently offering any rent specials?
8719 N 39TH DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8719 N 39TH DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 8719 N 39TH DR is pet friendly.
Does 8719 N 39TH DR offer parking?
Yes, 8719 N 39TH DR offers parking.
Does 8719 N 39TH DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8719 N 39TH DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8719 N 39TH DR have a pool?
No, 8719 N 39TH DR does not have a pool.
Does 8719 N 39TH DR have accessible units?
No, 8719 N 39TH DR does not have accessible units.
Does 8719 N 39TH DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 8719 N 39TH DR does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Copper Palms Apartments
12810 North Cave Creek Road
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Biltmore at Camelback
2625 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Encore Tessera
4713 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Riverwalk
5345 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Ingleside
4502 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Acclaim
2506 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
The Stewart
800 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Clarendon Park
222 W Clarendon Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College