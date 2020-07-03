All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated October 31 2019 at 12:02 PM

8622 N 35TH DRIVE

8622 North 35th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8622 North 35th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
wow! absolutely gorgeous phoenix 4/2 house with like new carpeting, updated fresh interior paint, expansive living room space with fireplace, split master, huge backyard with private patio, 2 car garage, washer/dryer, nearby schools, mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8622 N 35TH DRIVE have any available units?
8622 N 35TH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8622 N 35TH DRIVE have?
Some of 8622 N 35TH DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8622 N 35TH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8622 N 35TH DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8622 N 35TH DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8622 N 35TH DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 8622 N 35TH DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8622 N 35TH DRIVE offers parking.
Does 8622 N 35TH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8622 N 35TH DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8622 N 35TH DRIVE have a pool?
No, 8622 N 35TH DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 8622 N 35TH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8622 N 35TH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8622 N 35TH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8622 N 35TH DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.

