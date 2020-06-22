All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:55 PM

8435 West Heatherbrae Drive

8435 West Heatherbrae Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8435 West Heatherbrae Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85037

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3 % monthly city tax.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8435 West Heatherbrae Drive have any available units?
8435 West Heatherbrae Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 8435 West Heatherbrae Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8435 West Heatherbrae Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8435 West Heatherbrae Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8435 West Heatherbrae Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8435 West Heatherbrae Drive offer parking?
No, 8435 West Heatherbrae Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8435 West Heatherbrae Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8435 West Heatherbrae Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8435 West Heatherbrae Drive have a pool?
No, 8435 West Heatherbrae Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8435 West Heatherbrae Drive have accessible units?
No, 8435 West Heatherbrae Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8435 West Heatherbrae Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8435 West Heatherbrae Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8435 West Heatherbrae Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8435 West Heatherbrae Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
