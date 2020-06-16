839 N. 2nd Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/aa3db3e03a ---- The Knickerbocker apartments were constructed around 1919 in what is now the Roosevelt historic district of Phoenix. This apartment complex has been completely restored and is very nice. Just a short distance from downtown Phoenix and the light rail station - this apartment is close to everything!This apartment is a one bedroom one bath located separate from the main building for your privacy and enjoyment. There are beautifully restored windows with views of the city and beautiful wood floors inside. The unit includes a refrigerator and stove and there is a coin laundry on site that you can use. There is limited parking here on the property - please inquire. Otherwise, this apartment is located next to the light rail station and in downtown Phoenix. Move In Cost: $975 Rent, plus Tax $975 Refundable Security Deposit $150 1x Admin. Fee $45 Application fee, per adult *No pets **Water, sewer & trash included. Close To Light Rail Coin Laundry On Site Gated