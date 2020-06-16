All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 839 N. 2nd Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
839 N. 2nd Ave
Last updated May 9 2019 at 1:19 PM

839 N. 2nd Ave

839 North 2nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Downtown Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

839 North 2nd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Downtown Phoenix

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/aa3db3e03a ---- The Knickerbocker apartments were constructed around 1919 in what is now the Roosevelt historic district of Phoenix. This apartment complex has been completely restored and is very nice. Just a short distance from downtown Phoenix and the light rail station - this apartment is close to everything!This apartment is a one bedroom one bath located separate from the main building for your privacy and enjoyment. There are beautifully restored windows with views of the city and beautiful wood floors inside. The unit includes a refrigerator and stove and there is a coin laundry on site that you can use. There is limited parking here on the property - please inquire. Otherwise, this apartment is located next to the light rail station and in downtown Phoenix. Move In Cost: $975 Rent, plus Tax $975 Refundable Security Deposit $150 1x Admin. Fee $45 Application fee, per adult *No pets **Water, sewer & trash included. Close To Light Rail Coin Laundry On Site Gated

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 839 N. 2nd Ave have any available units?
839 N. 2nd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 839 N. 2nd Ave have?
Some of 839 N. 2nd Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 839 N. 2nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
839 N. 2nd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 839 N. 2nd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 839 N. 2nd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 839 N. 2nd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 839 N. 2nd Ave does offer parking.
Does 839 N. 2nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 839 N. 2nd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 839 N. 2nd Ave have a pool?
No, 839 N. 2nd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 839 N. 2nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 839 N. 2nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 839 N. 2nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 839 N. 2nd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Linear
295 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Venue On Camelback
1930 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Portrait at Hance Park
1313 North 2nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Tides at North Phoenix
2222 W Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Tides on Thomas
4815 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Juniper Meadows
16804 N 42nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Tides at Deer Valley
17425 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
The Reserve on Cave Creek
19635 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85050

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College