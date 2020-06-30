All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:16 PM

8241 N. Central Ave. Unit 27

8241 North Central Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8241 North Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

patio / balcony
all utils included
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
8241 N. Central Ave. Unit 27 Available 02/10/20 Gorgeous End Unit Townhome with ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED - Absolutely stunning two bedroom condo in the highly desirable central corridor. This unit includes ALL UTILITIES in the rent. Beautiful remodel with large stainless refrigerator and huge glass top oven. Stylish backsplash in the kitchen and a solid white countertop. The lower level of the home includes the kitchen, dining and living room. The upstairs features both bedrooms. Nice size remodeled bathroom upstairs that features double sinks. The lower level of the home includes the living room, kitchen, dining and a half bath.

1088 SF
Two Stories
1 covered carport
Patio
Community Pool
All utilities included

Located in Northgate Villas Condo

Rent is $1600/month + 2.3% tax (36.80 ) total = $1636.80
Refundable security deposit $1600
Refundable cleaning deposit $200

Small dog is okay & requires a refundable pet deposit of $200.

Click "Apply Now".

Please be prepared to pay the application fee of $45 as outlined in the property listing. In addition to this rental application, you will also be required to provide a copy of a valid form of identification and proof of income.

To complete this rental application, you must be prepared to provide 3 years of residential history as well as contact information for your rental references. You will also be asked to provide information on your monthly income, and please note that most properties require that applicant combined gross income is at least three (3) times the monthly rent amount.

Each resident over the age of 18 must submit a separate rental application.

(RLNE5489891)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8241 N. Central Ave. Unit 27 have any available units?
8241 N. Central Ave. Unit 27 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8241 N. Central Ave. Unit 27 have?
Some of 8241 N. Central Ave. Unit 27's amenities include patio / balcony, all utils included, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8241 N. Central Ave. Unit 27 currently offering any rent specials?
8241 N. Central Ave. Unit 27 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8241 N. Central Ave. Unit 27 pet-friendly?
No, 8241 N. Central Ave. Unit 27 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 8241 N. Central Ave. Unit 27 offer parking?
Yes, 8241 N. Central Ave. Unit 27 offers parking.
Does 8241 N. Central Ave. Unit 27 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8241 N. Central Ave. Unit 27 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8241 N. Central Ave. Unit 27 have a pool?
Yes, 8241 N. Central Ave. Unit 27 has a pool.
Does 8241 N. Central Ave. Unit 27 have accessible units?
No, 8241 N. Central Ave. Unit 27 does not have accessible units.
Does 8241 N. Central Ave. Unit 27 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8241 N. Central Ave. Unit 27 does not have units with dishwashers.

