Amenities

patio / balcony all utils included carport recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool

8241 N. Central Ave. Unit 27 Available 02/10/20 Gorgeous End Unit Townhome with ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED - Absolutely stunning two bedroom condo in the highly desirable central corridor. This unit includes ALL UTILITIES in the rent. Beautiful remodel with large stainless refrigerator and huge glass top oven. Stylish backsplash in the kitchen and a solid white countertop. The lower level of the home includes the kitchen, dining and living room. The upstairs features both bedrooms. Nice size remodeled bathroom upstairs that features double sinks. The lower level of the home includes the living room, kitchen, dining and a half bath.



1088 SF

Two Stories

1 covered carport

Patio

Community Pool

All utilities included



Located in Northgate Villas Condo



Rent is $1600/month + 2.3% tax (36.80 ) total = $1636.80

Refundable security deposit $1600

Refundable cleaning deposit $200



Small dog is okay & requires a refundable pet deposit of $200.



Click "Apply Now".



Please be prepared to pay the application fee of $45 as outlined in the property listing. In addition to this rental application, you will also be required to provide a copy of a valid form of identification and proof of income.



To complete this rental application, you must be prepared to provide 3 years of residential history as well as contact information for your rental references. You will also be asked to provide information on your monthly income, and please note that most properties require that applicant combined gross income is at least three (3) times the monthly rent amount.



Each resident over the age of 18 must submit a separate rental application.



(RLNE5489891)