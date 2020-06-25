All apartments in Phoenix
824 W GLENN Drive
Last updated May 3 2019 at 2:23 AM

824 W GLENN Drive

824 West Glenn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

824 West Glenn Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
North Central block home with a sparkling pool--3 bedroom 2 bath w/ lots of living space**Family Room has huge picture window looking out to the pool**Freshly painted, new wood look flooring in the living areas, 18 x 18 tile in the kitchen, new window coverings, updated light fixtures through out home, large master with walk in closet and separate entrance from bathroom out to the pool area**New garage door with opener, tons of cabinets in oversized 2 car garage**Laundry and walk in pantry have tons of shelves and extra freezer and sink**Large kitchen with desk area plus a double level eat in breakfast bar--kitchen looks out over the patio and pool area and opens to the family room**Pool and lawn service is included in rent**Check out the photos to see more of the home*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 824 W GLENN Drive have any available units?
824 W GLENN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 824 W GLENN Drive have?
Some of 824 W GLENN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 824 W GLENN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
824 W GLENN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 824 W GLENN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 824 W GLENN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 824 W GLENN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 824 W GLENN Drive offers parking.
Does 824 W GLENN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 824 W GLENN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 824 W GLENN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 824 W GLENN Drive has a pool.
Does 824 W GLENN Drive have accessible units?
No, 824 W GLENN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 824 W GLENN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 824 W GLENN Drive has units with dishwashers.
