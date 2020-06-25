824 W GLENN Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

North Central block home with a sparkling pool--3 bedroom 2 bath w/ lots of living space**Family Room has huge picture window looking out to the pool**Freshly painted, new wood look flooring in the living areas, 18 x 18 tile in the kitchen, new window coverings, updated light fixtures through out home, large master with walk in closet and separate entrance from bathroom out to the pool area**New garage door with opener, tons of cabinets in oversized 2 car garage**Laundry and walk in pantry have tons of shelves and extra freezer and sink**Large kitchen with desk area plus a double level eat in breakfast bar--kitchen looks out over the patio and pool area and opens to the family room**Pool and lawn service is included in rent**Check out the photos to see more of the home*