824 E Purdue Avenue

Special Offers Available! You will not want to miss this stylish 2 bed/1 bath home in Phoenix. Enter this single level home and find two tone paint, clean and comfortable rooms, and tile flooring throughout! The kitchen comes with refrigerator, stove/oven. Enjoy onsite community laundry plus a private storage unit. One car carport included. Conveniently located near restaurants, shopping, the Phoenix Mountain Preserve, and easy access to the I-17, and the 51 freeway. Special Offers: You may opt for a 6 month lease at $695/month before tax with no move-in special -OR- choose an 18 month lease with move-in special (move in for only $600 deposit) and rent at $675/month before tax.No pets please.