824 E Purdue Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

824 E Purdue Avenue

824 East Purdue Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

824 East Purdue Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

carport
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Special Offers Available! You will not want to miss this stylish 2 bed/1 bath home in Phoenix. Enter this single level home and find two tone paint, clean and comfortable rooms, and tile flooring throughout! The kitchen comes with refrigerator, stove/oven. Enjoy onsite community laundry plus a private storage unit. One car carport included. Conveniently located near restaurants, shopping, the Phoenix Mountain Preserve, and easy access to the I-17, and the 51 freeway. Special Offers: You may opt for a 6 month lease at $695/month before tax with no move-in special -OR- choose an 18 month lease with move-in special (move in for only $600 deposit) and rent at $675/month before tax.No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 824 E Purdue Avenue have any available units?
824 E Purdue Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 824 E Purdue Avenue have?
Some of 824 E Purdue Avenue's amenities include carport, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 824 E Purdue Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
824 E Purdue Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 824 E Purdue Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 824 E Purdue Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 824 E Purdue Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 824 E Purdue Avenue does offer parking.
Does 824 E Purdue Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 824 E Purdue Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 824 E Purdue Avenue have a pool?
No, 824 E Purdue Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 824 E Purdue Avenue have accessible units?
No, 824 E Purdue Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 824 E Purdue Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 824 E Purdue Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
