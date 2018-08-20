All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 28 2020

8239 West Albeniz Place

8239 W Albeniz Pl · No Longer Available
Location

8239 W Albeniz Pl, Phoenix, AZ 85043
Tuscano

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
All that this house needs is your personal stamp to make it into a true home. Recently built, this home has loads to offer and complements any style of decor since a neutral color scheme is available throughout the home. Also thoughtfully selected are the professionally installed flooring and contemporary light fixtures. In addition to all this, the home cook will be pleased to know that the kitchen comes fully equipped with appliances so you will be able to prepare your favorite dishes as soon as you move in! As a bonus, this pet friendly (breed restrictions apply) home is move in ready so we invite you to visit our website and apply online, at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. This brand new house is waiting for you call it home! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market. Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3% mo
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8239 West Albeniz Place have any available units?
8239 West Albeniz Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 8239 West Albeniz Place currently offering any rent specials?
8239 West Albeniz Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8239 West Albeniz Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 8239 West Albeniz Place is pet friendly.
Does 8239 West Albeniz Place offer parking?
No, 8239 West Albeniz Place does not offer parking.
Does 8239 West Albeniz Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8239 West Albeniz Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8239 West Albeniz Place have a pool?
No, 8239 West Albeniz Place does not have a pool.
Does 8239 West Albeniz Place have accessible units?
No, 8239 West Albeniz Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8239 West Albeniz Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8239 West Albeniz Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8239 West Albeniz Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 8239 West Albeniz Place does not have units with air conditioning.

