8226 W Albeniz Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

BRAND NEW BEAUTIFUL HOME. This house has great features. Open plan living close to Walmart and Target. Close to freeways for access in all directions. A spacious 2-story, 4-bedroom and 3-full bath home located in the amenity-rich community of Tuscano. This new floor plan features an exceptional layout fit for entertaining guests. This home includes upgrades such as stainless-steel kitchen appliances, granite countertops, stunning wood cabinets, and an attached two car garage. The chef-ready kitchen comes complete with a functional center island and opens up to both the spacious dining room and the great room for convenient entertaining. A private guest bedroom with full bath is located on the first floor, separate from the other bedrooms. Upstairs, you will find the luxurious master suite with an over-sized walk-in closet, 2 more spacious bedrooms, a third full bath, and a versatile loft.