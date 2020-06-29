8226 W Albeniz Pl

Amenities
BRAND NEW BEAUTIFUL HOME. This house has great features. Open plan living close to Walmart and Target. Close to freeways for access in all directions. A spacious 2-story, 4-bedroom and 3-full bath home located in the amenity-rich community of Tuscano. This new floor plan features an exceptional layout fit for entertaining guests. This home includes upgrades such as stainless-steel kitchen appliances, granite countertops, stunning wood cabinets, and an attached two car garage. The chef-ready kitchen comes complete with a functional center island and opens up to both the spacious dining room and the great room for convenient entertaining. A private guest bedroom with full bath is located on the first floor, separate from the other bedrooms. Upstairs, you will find the luxurious master suite with an over-sized walk-in closet, 2 more spacious bedrooms, a third full bath, and a versatile loft.