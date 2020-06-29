All apartments in Phoenix
8226 W Albeniz Pl

Location

8226 W Albeniz Pl, Phoenix, AZ 85043
Tuscano

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BRAND NEW BEAUTIFUL HOME. This house has great features. Open plan living close to Walmart and Target. Close to freeways for access in all directions. A spacious 2-story, 4-bedroom and 3-full bath home located in the amenity-rich community of Tuscano. This new floor plan features an exceptional layout fit for entertaining guests. This home includes upgrades such as stainless-steel kitchen appliances, granite countertops, stunning wood cabinets, and an attached two car garage. The chef-ready kitchen comes complete with a functional center island and opens up to both the spacious dining room and the great room for convenient entertaining. A private guest bedroom with full bath is located on the first floor, separate from the other bedrooms. Upstairs, you will find the luxurious master suite with an over-sized walk-in closet, 2 more spacious bedrooms, a third full bath, and a versatile loft.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8226 W Albeniz Pl have any available units?
8226 W Albeniz Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8226 W Albeniz Pl have?
Some of 8226 W Albeniz Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8226 W Albeniz Pl currently offering any rent specials?
8226 W Albeniz Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8226 W Albeniz Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 8226 W Albeniz Pl is pet friendly.
Does 8226 W Albeniz Pl offer parking?
Yes, 8226 W Albeniz Pl offers parking.
Does 8226 W Albeniz Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8226 W Albeniz Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8226 W Albeniz Pl have a pool?
No, 8226 W Albeniz Pl does not have a pool.
Does 8226 W Albeniz Pl have accessible units?
No, 8226 W Albeniz Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 8226 W Albeniz Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8226 W Albeniz Pl has units with dishwashers.
