Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Remodeled! New kitchen, bathrooms, tile, appliances, flooring & a rare guest house! Plenty of parking space. 1 bedroom and full bath in the guest house which also houses the laundry room for the property. This property is perfect for the large family & to give a private space in the guest house but still stay connected on the same property. Easy access to I-17 freeway for an easy commute to work. Come see this property today!