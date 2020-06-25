8218 S Jenna Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors Property Amenities

Beautiful Must SEE Home in Laveen Village. Spacious Single Level. Awesome Kitchen with Island, Tons of Cabinet Storage and Nice Tile Backsplash, Hardwood Floors in Family Room And Master Bedroom which has a Master Bath Equipped with Dual Sink + Separate Bathtub and Shower. Great Layout! Close to Grocery Stores, Restaurants, Schools and up and coming Loop 202. Requirements: Credit Score of 700+; Income Verification of 3x Rent; Long Term Lease Preferred Schedule a Showing here: https://showmojo.com/cce3d472d3/gallery Or Call Kristi @ 320-267-1943