Phoenix, AZ
8218 S Jenna Lane
Last updated July 16 2019 at 5:43 PM

8218 S Jenna Lane

8218 South Jenna Lane · No Longer Available
Phoenix
Location

8218 South Jenna Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Cheatham Farms

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Beautiful Must SEE Home in Laveen Village. Spacious Single Level. Awesome Kitchen with Island, Tons of Cabinet Storage and Nice Tile Backsplash, Hardwood Floors in Family Room And Master Bedroom which has a Master Bath Equipped with Dual Sink + Separate Bathtub and Shower. Great Layout! Close to Grocery Stores, Restaurants, Schools and up and coming Loop 202. Requirements: Credit Score of 700+; Income Verification of 3x Rent; Long Term Lease Preferred Schedule a Showing here: https://showmojo.com/cce3d472d3/gallery Or Call Kristi @ 320-267-1943

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8218 S Jenna Lane have any available units?
8218 S Jenna Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 8218 S Jenna Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8218 S Jenna Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8218 S Jenna Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8218 S Jenna Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 8218 S Jenna Lane offer parking?
No, 8218 S Jenna Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8218 S Jenna Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8218 S Jenna Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8218 S Jenna Lane have a pool?
No, 8218 S Jenna Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8218 S Jenna Lane have accessible units?
No, 8218 S Jenna Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8218 S Jenna Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8218 S Jenna Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8218 S Jenna Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8218 S Jenna Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
