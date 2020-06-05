All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8209 South 24th Way

8209 South 24th Way · No Longer Available
Location

8209 South 24th Way, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Mountain View home! Beautiful 3 bedroom floor-plan walking distance to the shopping center, lots of restaurants and easy hiking to at South Mountain. Newly remodeled with fresh paint, tile throughout, granite count tops and stainless steel appliances. Don't Miss It! This house at 8209 S 24th Way in Phoenix is ready for you to make it your new home! *Pet-friendly* *Monthly city tax 2.3%* Come tour this property and to apply on our website, www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8209 South 24th Way have any available units?
8209 South 24th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8209 South 24th Way have?
Some of 8209 South 24th Way's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8209 South 24th Way currently offering any rent specials?
8209 South 24th Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8209 South 24th Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8209 South 24th Way is pet friendly.
Does 8209 South 24th Way offer parking?
No, 8209 South 24th Way does not offer parking.
Does 8209 South 24th Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8209 South 24th Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8209 South 24th Way have a pool?
No, 8209 South 24th Way does not have a pool.
Does 8209 South 24th Way have accessible units?
No, 8209 South 24th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8209 South 24th Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8209 South 24th Way does not have units with dishwashers.
