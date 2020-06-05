8209 South 24th Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Mountain View home! Beautiful 3 bedroom floor-plan walking distance to the shopping center, lots of restaurants and easy hiking to at South Mountain. Newly remodeled with fresh paint, tile throughout, granite count tops and stainless steel appliances. Don't Miss It! This house at 8209 S 24th Way in Phoenix is ready for you to make it your new home! *Pet-friendly* *Monthly city tax 2.3%* Come tour this property and to apply on our website, www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.