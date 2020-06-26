All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 9 2019 at 5:17 AM

8129 W OSBORN RD

8129 West Osborn Road · No Longer Available
Location

8129 West Osborn Road, Phoenix, AZ 85033

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Security deposit is the equivalent of 1 month's rent. Move in costs consist of first month and security deposit.

Thank you for your interest in our property! Please submit an application at rentnexgen.com and we will contact you to schedule a viewing. Have a wonderful day! You can also self view on rently.com
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8129 W OSBORN RD have any available units?
8129 W OSBORN RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 8129 W OSBORN RD currently offering any rent specials?
8129 W OSBORN RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8129 W OSBORN RD pet-friendly?
No, 8129 W OSBORN RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 8129 W OSBORN RD offer parking?
No, 8129 W OSBORN RD does not offer parking.
Does 8129 W OSBORN RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8129 W OSBORN RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8129 W OSBORN RD have a pool?
Yes, 8129 W OSBORN RD has a pool.
Does 8129 W OSBORN RD have accessible units?
No, 8129 W OSBORN RD does not have accessible units.
Does 8129 W OSBORN RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 8129 W OSBORN RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8129 W OSBORN RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8129 W OSBORN RD does not have units with air conditioning.
