8129 W OSBORN RD

Amenities

pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool

Security deposit is the equivalent of 1 month's rent. Move in costs consist of first month and security deposit.



Thank you for your interest in our property! Please submit an application at rentnexgen.com and we will contact you to schedule a viewing. Have a wonderful day! You can also self view on rently.com

Thank you for your interest in our property! Please submit an application at rentnexgen.com and we will contact you to schedule a viewing. Have a wonderful day! You can also self view on rently.com