805 W AUGUSTA Circle

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool

This NORTH CENTRAL cul-de-sac HOME has been part of so much love, happiness, family, friends and memories since 1958 - - an extraordinary Time Capsule for good ole fashion charm, care and conversation - - Perfectly refreshed with New Vinyl Wood Flooring, 4'' baseboards, 2'' custom blinds and paint throughout - Vintage Highlights include kitchen cabinets, mint condition GE Stainless Steel Coil Cooktop, Oven, Lighting, Drapes, bathroom tile and cabinets - - 14k SF Lot, Pool with New Removable Fence, Grassy Front/Backyards with N/S Exposure, 2-Carport, Storage Closet and Shed - - Incredible Neighborhood with convenient proximity to Downtown Phoenix, 51frwy & I-17 - - Pets Lessor Approval, $40/per adult applicant, GOOD CREDIT A MUST - - IMPORTANT FYI - - this home is NOT listed on CRAIGLIST!