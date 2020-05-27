All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 22 2020 at 6:56 AM

805 W AUGUSTA Circle

805 West Augusta Circle · No Longer Available
Location

805 West Augusta Circle, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
This NORTH CENTRAL cul-de-sac HOME has been part of so much love, happiness, family, friends and memories since 1958 - - an extraordinary Time Capsule for good ole fashion charm, care and conversation - - Perfectly refreshed with New Vinyl Wood Flooring, 4'' baseboards, 2'' custom blinds and paint throughout - Vintage Highlights include kitchen cabinets, mint condition GE Stainless Steel Coil Cooktop, Oven, Lighting, Drapes, bathroom tile and cabinets - - 14k SF Lot, Pool with New Removable Fence, Grassy Front/Backyards with N/S Exposure, 2-Carport, Storage Closet and Shed - - Incredible Neighborhood with convenient proximity to Downtown Phoenix, 51frwy & I-17 - - Pets Lessor Approval, $40/per adult applicant, GOOD CREDIT A MUST - - IMPORTANT FYI - - this home is NOT listed on CRAIGLIST!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 W AUGUSTA Circle have any available units?
805 W AUGUSTA Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 805 W AUGUSTA Circle have?
Some of 805 W AUGUSTA Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 W AUGUSTA Circle currently offering any rent specials?
805 W AUGUSTA Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 W AUGUSTA Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 805 W AUGUSTA Circle is pet friendly.
Does 805 W AUGUSTA Circle offer parking?
Yes, 805 W AUGUSTA Circle offers parking.
Does 805 W AUGUSTA Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 W AUGUSTA Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 W AUGUSTA Circle have a pool?
Yes, 805 W AUGUSTA Circle has a pool.
Does 805 W AUGUSTA Circle have accessible units?
No, 805 W AUGUSTA Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 805 W AUGUSTA Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 805 W AUGUSTA Circle has units with dishwashers.

