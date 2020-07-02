All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 7549 West Devonshire Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
7549 West Devonshire Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7549 West Devonshire Avenue

7549 West Devonshire Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7549 West Devonshire Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85033

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath with pool in Phoenix. Single story with almost 1600 sq. ft of living space. Nicely upgraded kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, custom tile backsplash, an island. Spacious family room. Tile in all high traffic areas. Ceiling fans and blinds throughout. Master bedroom with walk-in closet, master bath with walk-in shower. Huge lot with private pool. Large grassy area. Two car garage.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7549 West Devonshire Avenue have any available units?
7549 West Devonshire Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7549 West Devonshire Avenue have?
Some of 7549 West Devonshire Avenue's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7549 West Devonshire Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7549 West Devonshire Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7549 West Devonshire Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7549 West Devonshire Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 7549 West Devonshire Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7549 West Devonshire Avenue offers parking.
Does 7549 West Devonshire Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7549 West Devonshire Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7549 West Devonshire Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7549 West Devonshire Avenue has a pool.
Does 7549 West Devonshire Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7549 West Devonshire Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7549 West Devonshire Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7549 West Devonshire Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carlyle at South Mountain
5102 E. Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Union at Roosevelt
888 N 1st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Daybreak Gardens
5225 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Roosevelt Row
330 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Cortland Biltmore
4114 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Monterey Village
4707 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Liv Ahwatukee
16025 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Mandarina Luxury Apartment Homes
5402 E Washington St
Phoenix, AZ 85034

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College