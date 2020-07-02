7549 West Devonshire Avenue

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool

Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath with pool in Phoenix. Single story with almost 1600 sq. ft of living space. Nicely upgraded kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, custom tile backsplash, an island. Spacious family room. Tile in all high traffic areas. Ceiling fans and blinds throughout. Master bedroom with walk-in closet, master bath with walk-in shower. Huge lot with private pool. Large grassy area. Two car garage.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.