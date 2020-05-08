All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated August 13 2019 at 4:54 PM

752 E Rose Marie Ln

752 East Rose Marie Lane · No Longer Available
Location

752 East Rose Marie Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c3f48a2098 ---- Lovely turn key ready 3 bedroom home with one of the largest yards for your enjoyment. Interior location. Bathrooms with granite counters and tile floor. Living area has laminated flooring. Maple cabinets, walk-in pantry. Large covered patio. Built in cabinets in garage. *PETS UPON OWNER APPROVAL*

One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2.3%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available 12 Months Dryer Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 752 E Rose Marie Ln have any available units?
752 E Rose Marie Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 752 E Rose Marie Ln have?
Some of 752 E Rose Marie Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 752 E Rose Marie Ln currently offering any rent specials?
752 E Rose Marie Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 752 E Rose Marie Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 752 E Rose Marie Ln is pet friendly.
Does 752 E Rose Marie Ln offer parking?
Yes, 752 E Rose Marie Ln offers parking.
Does 752 E Rose Marie Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 752 E Rose Marie Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 752 E Rose Marie Ln have a pool?
No, 752 E Rose Marie Ln does not have a pool.
Does 752 E Rose Marie Ln have accessible units?
No, 752 E Rose Marie Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 752 E Rose Marie Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 752 E Rose Marie Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

