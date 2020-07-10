7227 S. 71st Ln.

Amenities

garage game room

Unit Amenities Property Amenities game room parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/97533d50bf ---- Large 4 bedroom home in Laveen! Master bedroom is down staris. Kitchen opens up to large living room area. 3 bedrooms plus large game room upstairs. Three car garage! Fully landscaped front and back yard. NO pets sorry. Home is as is...Schedule a showing today www.rpmphoenixmetro.com Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787 $50 application fee per adult. Deposit is equal to one and a half months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.