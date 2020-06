Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

7209 S 27th Way

Phoenix AZ 85042



This is a LARGE 4 bedroom 3 bath, 3 car garage home in gated community! Gorgeous back yard with a view fence. There is a covered patio and a balcony from the master bedroom. The kitchen is wide open and great for entertaining.



$50 App Fee/adult

2.3% City Rental Tax

1.6% Monthly Admin Fee

250/350/500 Pet Fee 1/2/3 pets

$235 admin fee



To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:

https

app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest