7141 W Westview Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony air conditioning internet access carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony range Property Amenities internet access

Ready for Move in 03/15/2020! Tenant occupied so drive by only please. Located on 75th Ave and Indian School Rd., this house has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a large great room, a kitchen, and a covered patio! It's close to Desert Sky Mall and outlets, schools, parks, bus stops, and multiple grocery stores are close by. No Pets. No Section 8.



$60 non-refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $250 refundable cleaning deposit. $1,149 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary requirements: Please drive by property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions, or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (non-refundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.