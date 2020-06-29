All apartments in Phoenix
7141 W Westview Dr
Last updated March 6 2020 at 8:45 AM

7141 W Westview Dr

7141 West Westview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7141 West Westview Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85033

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
internet access
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
internet access
Ready for Move in 03/15/2020! Tenant occupied so drive by only please. Located on 75th Ave and Indian School Rd., this house has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a large great room, a kitchen, and a covered patio! It's close to Desert Sky Mall and outlets, schools, parks, bus stops, and multiple grocery stores are close by. No Pets. No Section 8.

$60 non-refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $250 refundable cleaning deposit. $1,149 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary requirements: Please drive by property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions, or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (non-refundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7141 W Westview Dr have any available units?
7141 W Westview Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7141 W Westview Dr have?
Some of 7141 W Westview Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, air conditioning, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7141 W Westview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7141 W Westview Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7141 W Westview Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7141 W Westview Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 7141 W Westview Dr offer parking?
No, 7141 W Westview Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7141 W Westview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7141 W Westview Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7141 W Westview Dr have a pool?
No, 7141 W Westview Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7141 W Westview Dr have accessible units?
No, 7141 W Westview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7141 W Westview Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7141 W Westview Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
