Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
706 E EUGIE Avenue
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:23 AM

706 E EUGIE Avenue

706 East Eugie Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

706 East Eugie Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Location, Location! Moon Valley Area of Phoenix, tucked away yet close to everything. This 2 story, 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath also has a Large family room, all new dual pane windows this unit also has a open court yard entry with rod Wrought Iron. Covered carport with extra storage and laundry (washer and Dryer included) and plenty of parking close to unit. Mature landscape throughout the complex, walking distance to community pool, common area's and walkways to enjoy the great out doors!Come take a look!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 E EUGIE Avenue have any available units?
706 E EUGIE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 706 E EUGIE Avenue have?
Some of 706 E EUGIE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 706 E EUGIE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
706 E EUGIE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 E EUGIE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 706 E EUGIE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 706 E EUGIE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 706 E EUGIE Avenue offers parking.
Does 706 E EUGIE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 706 E EUGIE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 E EUGIE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 706 E EUGIE Avenue has a pool.
Does 706 E EUGIE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 706 E EUGIE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 706 E EUGIE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 706 E EUGIE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

