706 E EUGIE Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking pool

Location, Location! Moon Valley Area of Phoenix, tucked away yet close to everything. This 2 story, 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath also has a Large family room, all new dual pane windows this unit also has a open court yard entry with rod Wrought Iron. Covered carport with extra storage and laundry (washer and Dryer included) and plenty of parking close to unit. Mature landscape throughout the complex, walking distance to community pool, common area's and walkways to enjoy the great out doors!Come take a look!