Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

7019 W TAYLOR ST - 3BR 2BA 71st Ave/Van Buren - SINGLE LEVEL HOME! CLOSE TO FREEWAY, HAS COVERED PATIO AND BACK YARD! CALL TODAY! - Check out our 3D Tour by using the link below!!!



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=KMJs74XtEku



LOOKING FOR A CENTRALIZED PHOENIX LOCATION? THIS GREAT HOME IS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED LESS THAN ONE MILE AWAY FROM THE PAPAGO FREEWAY (I-10) THIS BEAUTIFUL SINGLE LEVEL HOME FEATURES, 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS,A STORAGE SHED AND A FULL COVERED PATIO. WITH UPDATED FLOORING, UPDATED WINDOWS AND BACK YARD.



Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com



*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



No Pets Allowed



