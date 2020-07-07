All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

7019 W Taylor St

7019 West Taylor Street · No Longer Available
Location

7019 West Taylor Street, Phoenix, AZ 85043

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
7019 W TAYLOR ST - 3BR 2BA 71st Ave/Van Buren - SINGLE LEVEL HOME! CLOSE TO FREEWAY, HAS COVERED PATIO AND BACK YARD! CALL TODAY! - Check out our 3D Tour by using the link below!!!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=KMJs74XtEku

LOOKING FOR A CENTRALIZED PHOENIX LOCATION? THIS GREAT HOME IS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED LESS THAN ONE MILE AWAY FROM THE PAPAGO FREEWAY (I-10) THIS BEAUTIFUL SINGLE LEVEL HOME FEATURES, 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS,A STORAGE SHED AND A FULL COVERED PATIO. WITH UPDATED FLOORING, UPDATED WINDOWS AND BACK YARD.

Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4358166)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7019 W Taylor St have any available units?
7019 W Taylor St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7019 W Taylor St have?
Some of 7019 W Taylor St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7019 W Taylor St currently offering any rent specials?
7019 W Taylor St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7019 W Taylor St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7019 W Taylor St is pet friendly.
Does 7019 W Taylor St offer parking?
No, 7019 W Taylor St does not offer parking.
Does 7019 W Taylor St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7019 W Taylor St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7019 W Taylor St have a pool?
No, 7019 W Taylor St does not have a pool.
Does 7019 W Taylor St have accessible units?
No, 7019 W Taylor St does not have accessible units.
Does 7019 W Taylor St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7019 W Taylor St does not have units with dishwashers.

