Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
7014 S 45th Pl
Last updated July 26 2019 at 7:35 AM

7014 S 45th Pl

7014 South 45th Place · No Longer Available
Location

7014 South 45th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85042
Knoell Garden Groves

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom/2 bath home has tile in the living room and dining area with new carpet in all 3 bedrooms. New ceiling fans and blinds throughout. Beautiful shade tree in front of house and also back yard. Two car carport. Nice sized laundry room with w/d hookups only. Kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space.

$50 application fee/adult
2.3% city rental tax
Pet fees and restrictions apply

To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7014 S 45th Pl have any available units?
7014 S 45th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7014 S 45th Pl have?
Some of 7014 S 45th Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7014 S 45th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
7014 S 45th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7014 S 45th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 7014 S 45th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 7014 S 45th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 7014 S 45th Pl offers parking.
Does 7014 S 45th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7014 S 45th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7014 S 45th Pl have a pool?
No, 7014 S 45th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 7014 S 45th Pl have accessible units?
No, 7014 S 45th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 7014 S 45th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7014 S 45th Pl has units with dishwashers.
