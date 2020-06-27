7014 S 45th Pl

7014 South 45th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85042 Knoell Garden Groves
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom/2 bath home has tile in the living room and dining area with new carpet in all 3 bedrooms. New ceiling fans and blinds throughout. Beautiful shade tree in front of house and also back yard. Two car carport. Nice sized laundry room with w/d hookups only. Kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space.
$50 application fee/adult 2.3% city rental tax Pet fees and restrictions apply
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
