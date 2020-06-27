7014 S 45th Pl

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly carport walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 3 bedroom/2 bath home has tile in the living room and dining area with new carpet in all 3 bedrooms. New ceiling fans and blinds throughout. Beautiful shade tree in front of house and also back yard. Two car carport. Nice sized laundry room with w/d hookups only. Kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space.



$50 application fee/adult

2.3% city rental tax

Pet fees and restrictions apply



To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest