Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

6842 S 42ND PL, Phoenix, AZ 85042,



Subdivision: Ponderosa Village,



Updated kitchen tiled backsplash, cabinets, sink & appliances. Nice 20-inch tile thru most of home. Laminate wood flooring in secondary bedroom. Large living room with vaulted ceilings. Spacious bedrooms. Good storage. 2-car garage. HUGE, private, backyard, backs to canal. RV gate, big covd patio. North/South cul-de-sac lot.



Cross Streets: 40th St & Baseline Directions: North on 40th St to Vineyard, East to 42nd St, South to Darrel, East to 42nd Pl, South to property.



Call or Text Dan 623-512-2525



Lessee to verify all information.