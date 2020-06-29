All apartments in Phoenix
6842 S 42nd Pl
6842 S 42nd Pl

6842 South 42nd Place · No Longer Available
Location

6842 South 42nd Place, Phoenix, AZ 85042
Ponderosa Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
6842 S 42ND PL, Phoenix, AZ 85042,

Subdivision: Ponderosa Village,

Updated kitchen tiled backsplash, cabinets, sink & appliances. Nice 20-inch tile thru most of home. Laminate wood flooring in secondary bedroom. Large living room with vaulted ceilings. Spacious bedrooms. Good storage. 2-car garage. HUGE, private, backyard, backs to canal. RV gate, big covd patio. North/South cul-de-sac lot.

Cross Streets: 40th St & Baseline Directions: North on 40th St to Vineyard, East to 42nd St, South to Darrel, East to 42nd Pl, South to property.

Call or Text Dan 623-512-2525

Lessee to verify all information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6842 S 42nd Pl have any available units?
6842 S 42nd Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6842 S 42nd Pl have?
Some of 6842 S 42nd Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6842 S 42nd Pl currently offering any rent specials?
6842 S 42nd Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6842 S 42nd Pl pet-friendly?
No, 6842 S 42nd Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6842 S 42nd Pl offer parking?
Yes, 6842 S 42nd Pl offers parking.
Does 6842 S 42nd Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6842 S 42nd Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6842 S 42nd Pl have a pool?
No, 6842 S 42nd Pl does not have a pool.
Does 6842 S 42nd Pl have accessible units?
No, 6842 S 42nd Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 6842 S 42nd Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6842 S 42nd Pl has units with dishwashers.
