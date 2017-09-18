6829 S 7th Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

**FABULOUS- 3br/2.5ba HOUSE (7TH STREET & VINEYARD) - This FABULOUS House is a - Three bedrooms, two and one half baths & Two car garage - Fenced back yard, Desert Landscaping, PetOk, located off 7th Street and Vineyard.



This is situated in Phoenix near excellent schools, quiet neighborhood, minutes from shopping, and access to the 10 Express way.



House features: Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, Built-In Microwave, Large Patio, and lots of storage.



Total Month Cost: Rent/Tax/Admin/HVAC - $1,268.78



Please contact Premier Business Investments at 480-308-0093 to schedule a showing.



Serious Inquiries Only. Lease Requirements - 12 month contract, 1 month refundable deposit, references, and credit check.



Location: PHOENIX



