All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6829 S 7th Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6829 S 7th Lane
Last updated December 5 2019 at 12:18 PM

6829 S 7th Lane

6829 South 7th Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6829 South 7th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**FABULOUS- 3br/2.5ba HOUSE (7TH STREET & VINEYARD) - This FABULOUS House is a - Three bedrooms, two and one half baths & Two car garage - Fenced back yard, Desert Landscaping, PetOk, located off 7th Street and Vineyard.

This is situated in Phoenix near excellent schools, quiet neighborhood, minutes from shopping, and access to the 10 Express way.

House features: Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, Built-In Microwave, Large Patio, and lots of storage.

Total Month Cost: Rent/Tax/Admin/HVAC - $1,268.78

Please contact Premier Business Investments at 480-308-0093 to schedule a showing.

Serious Inquiries Only. Lease Requirements - 12 month contract, 1 month refundable deposit, references, and credit check.

cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
Location: PHOENIX

(RLNE2442220)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6829 S 7th Lane have any available units?
6829 S 7th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6829 S 7th Lane have?
Some of 6829 S 7th Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6829 S 7th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6829 S 7th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6829 S 7th Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6829 S 7th Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6829 S 7th Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6829 S 7th Lane offers parking.
Does 6829 S 7th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6829 S 7th Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6829 S 7th Lane have a pool?
No, 6829 S 7th Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6829 S 7th Lane have accessible units?
No, 6829 S 7th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6829 S 7th Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6829 S 7th Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ventana Palms
7021 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Hidden Cove
2001 W Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Mountain Park Ranch
4221 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Tides at North Phoenix
2222 W Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Arrive North Scottsdale
17950 N 68th St
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Carol Mary
501 E Willetta St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Cactus Forty-2
4242 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Sonoran Apartments
13625 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College