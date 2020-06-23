6720 N 14TH Street

Central Phoenix Home with tons of charm. This 2bed 1bath home offers a bonus room that could be an office, or work out room. Located in the heart of Central Phoenix, This home sits on an irrigated lot with a beautiful private pool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
