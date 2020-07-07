All apartments in Phoenix
6714 N 23rd Ave 1

6714 North 23rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6714 North 23rd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
parking
pool
dog park
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Huge 2/1 NEW remodel w bonus room and laundry! - Property Id: 185668

Move-in ready!

Text Steve at 602-903-0457 and ask about the Parkplace apartment.

Spacious apartment in a solid block duplex building.

2 free parking spots.

Two bedrooms with ceiling fans.
All new flooring.
Cool grey paint.

Plus a Bonus room: office, work out, tv cave.
Plus a Laundry room with Lots of storage and Washer and dryer included!

Private backyard courtyard ~ 25 x 25 ft.

$1190 Per month rent and $1190 security deposit.

No credit checks, most credit problems are OK, we want to try to work with you!
Minimum income, proof of income and maximum occupancy requirements.

No evictions, no section 8, no smoking inside the apartment.

Criminal convictions must be disclosed.

Steps away from Washington Park, and public swimming pool, tennis, basketball, volleyball, playground equipment, 2 dog parks, soccer fields ballfields, picnic tables etc

Text Steve at 602-903-0457 and ask about the Parkplace apartment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/185668
Property Id 185668

(RLNE5368507)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6714 N 23rd Ave 1 have any available units?
6714 N 23rd Ave 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6714 N 23rd Ave 1 have?
Some of 6714 N 23rd Ave 1's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6714 N 23rd Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
6714 N 23rd Ave 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6714 N 23rd Ave 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6714 N 23rd Ave 1 is pet friendly.
Does 6714 N 23rd Ave 1 offer parking?
Yes, 6714 N 23rd Ave 1 offers parking.
Does 6714 N 23rd Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6714 N 23rd Ave 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6714 N 23rd Ave 1 have a pool?
Yes, 6714 N 23rd Ave 1 has a pool.
Does 6714 N 23rd Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 6714 N 23rd Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 6714 N 23rd Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6714 N 23rd Ave 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

