6714 N 23rd Ave 1

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court courtyard dog park on-site laundry parking playground pool dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

Huge 2/1 NEW remodel w bonus room and laundry! - Property Id: 185668



Move-in ready!



Text Steve at 602-903-0457 and ask about the Parkplace apartment.



Spacious apartment in a solid block duplex building.



2 free parking spots.



Two bedrooms with ceiling fans.

All new flooring.

Cool grey paint.



Plus a Bonus room: office, work out, tv cave.

Plus a Laundry room with Lots of storage and Washer and dryer included!



Private backyard courtyard ~ 25 x 25 ft.



$1190 Per month rent and $1190 security deposit.



No credit checks, most credit problems are OK, we want to try to work with you!

Minimum income, proof of income and maximum occupancy requirements.



No evictions, no section 8, no smoking inside the apartment.



Criminal convictions must be disclosed.



Steps away from Washington Park, and public swimming pool, tennis, basketball, volleyball, playground equipment, 2 dog parks, soccer fields ballfields, picnic tables etc



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/185668

