Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace refrigerator Property Amenities pool

A magnificent hillside property in the perfect location! The mountain preserve is your backyard, with a downtown view found rarely in town. This four bedroom, five bath home also has an intimate office, formal living spaces, and a wonderful kitchen that opens to the family room. With a fireplace in every living area, and views in all directions.