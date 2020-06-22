All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6611 West Hughes Drive

6611 West Hughes Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6611 West Hughes Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85043

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
This corner property in the Tolleson area features stucco, tile roof, vaulted ceiling, two car garage and FOUR bedrooms. The interior is freshly painted. Electricity is through SRP. Repairs are in progress and should be completed soon. One small dog may be acceptable. Rent price shown does not include rental tax. A separate application and $45 application fee is required for each adult. No vouchers of any kind will be accepted. A $200 admin fee is due at lease signing.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6611 West Hughes Drive have any available units?
6611 West Hughes Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 6611 West Hughes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6611 West Hughes Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6611 West Hughes Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6611 West Hughes Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6611 West Hughes Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6611 West Hughes Drive does offer parking.
Does 6611 West Hughes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6611 West Hughes Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6611 West Hughes Drive have a pool?
No, 6611 West Hughes Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6611 West Hughes Drive have accessible units?
No, 6611 West Hughes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6611 West Hughes Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6611 West Hughes Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6611 West Hughes Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6611 West Hughes Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
