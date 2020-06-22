6611 West Hughes Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage

This corner property in the Tolleson area features stucco, tile roof, vaulted ceiling, two car garage and FOUR bedrooms. The interior is freshly painted. Electricity is through SRP. Repairs are in progress and should be completed soon. One small dog may be acceptable. Rent price shown does not include rental tax. A separate application and $45 application fee is required for each adult. No vouchers of any kind will be accepted. A $200 admin fee is due at lease signing.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.