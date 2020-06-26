6530 N 12th Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/21191a3028 ---- Welcome to suburban life at it\'s finest! Situated in Camelback East, this recent remodeled one bedroom flat with a den is the perfect place to live close to the best restaurants, coffee shops and parks! This home with its modern flair has euro style cabinetry, quartz counter tops, newer stainless steel appliances, full size stacker washer and dryer, plus recessed lighting and stylish wood plank tile flooring throughout! The Master has two closets and features a barn sliding door. The community features a pool, covered parking and attractive mature landscaping. This will not last!! STATUS: Occupied until 4/30/2019 Do NOT disturb the tenant! PLEASE READ THIS: PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4 SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: - Available for showing beginning in May 2019 Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive txt or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card More Information: AREA INFORMATION: Camelback East 0 FLOORING: Wood plank Tile GARAGE/PARKING: 1 assigned covered space KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Fridge,dishwasher,oven and washer/dryer PROPERTY TYPE: Apt style flat UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water,sewer and trash utilities YEAR BUILT: 1960 YARD: n/a Additional Amenities:Community pool and storage assigned to the unit Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax. Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3-5 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None HOA Instructions HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: Water, Sewer & Trash HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner PROPERTY MANAGER: Debi All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.



