Phoenix, AZ
6530 N 12th Street
Last updated June 17 2019 at 10:06 PM

6530 N 12th Street

6530 North 12th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6530 North 12th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/21191a3028 ---- Welcome to suburban life at it\'s finest! Situated in Camelback East, this recent remodeled one bedroom flat with a den is the perfect place to live close to the best restaurants, coffee shops and parks! This home with its modern flair has euro style cabinetry, quartz counter tops, newer stainless steel appliances, full size stacker washer and dryer, plus recessed lighting and stylish wood plank tile flooring throughout! The Master has two closets and features a barn sliding door. The community features a pool, covered parking and attractive mature landscaping. This will not last!! STATUS: Occupied until 4/30/2019 Do NOT disturb the tenant! PLEASE READ THIS: PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4 SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: - Available for showing beginning in May 2019 Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive txt or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card More Information: AREA INFORMATION: Camelback East 0 FLOORING: Wood plank Tile GARAGE/PARKING: 1 assigned covered space KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Fridge,dishwasher,oven and washer/dryer PROPERTY TYPE: Apt style flat UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water,sewer and trash utilities YEAR BUILT: 1960 YARD: n/a Additional Amenities:Community pool and storage assigned to the unit Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax. Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3-5 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None HOA Instructions HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: Water, Sewer & Trash HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner PROPERTY MANAGER: Debi All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.

12 Months Dryer Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6530 N 12th Street have any available units?
6530 N 12th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6530 N 12th Street have?
Some of 6530 N 12th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6530 N 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6530 N 12th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6530 N 12th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6530 N 12th Street is pet friendly.
Does 6530 N 12th Street offer parking?
Yes, 6530 N 12th Street offers parking.
Does 6530 N 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6530 N 12th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6530 N 12th Street have a pool?
Yes, 6530 N 12th Street has a pool.
Does 6530 N 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 6530 N 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6530 N 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6530 N 12th Street has units with dishwashers.
