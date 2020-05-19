6527 W Eagle Talon Trl

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

3 bed + 2 bath home w/ a den has beautiful mountain views, fireplace with media niche pre-wired with HDMI patch panel. Ceramic tile and carpet throughout. Includes refrigerator, range, built-in microwave, and dishwasher. Eat-in kitchen with task lighting. Master suite has ceiling fan, dual sinks and oversized tub/shower with private toilet room. Travertine border tile in bathrooms with wood-framed mirrors. Epoxied garage floors. Landscaping service included! Sorry, no cats and no dogs over 40 lbs. Call now to view!