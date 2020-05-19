All apartments in Phoenix
6527 W Eagle Talon Trl
Last updated July 17 2019 at 7:55 AM

6527 W Eagle Talon Trl

6527 West Eagle Talon Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6527 West Eagle Talon Trail, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Preserve at Boulder Mountain

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bed + 2 bath home w/ a den has beautiful mountain views, fireplace with media niche pre-wired with HDMI patch panel. Ceramic tile and carpet throughout. Includes refrigerator, range, built-in microwave, and dishwasher. Eat-in kitchen with task lighting. Master suite has ceiling fan, dual sinks and oversized tub/shower with private toilet room. Travertine border tile in bathrooms with wood-framed mirrors. Epoxied garage floors. Landscaping service included! Sorry, no cats and no dogs over 40 lbs. Call now to view!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6527 W Eagle Talon Trl have any available units?
6527 W Eagle Talon Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6527 W Eagle Talon Trl have?
Some of 6527 W Eagle Talon Trl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6527 W Eagle Talon Trl currently offering any rent specials?
6527 W Eagle Talon Trl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6527 W Eagle Talon Trl pet-friendly?
No, 6527 W Eagle Talon Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6527 W Eagle Talon Trl offer parking?
Yes, 6527 W Eagle Talon Trl does offer parking.
Does 6527 W Eagle Talon Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6527 W Eagle Talon Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6527 W Eagle Talon Trl have a pool?
No, 6527 W Eagle Talon Trl does not have a pool.
Does 6527 W Eagle Talon Trl have accessible units?
No, 6527 W Eagle Talon Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 6527 W Eagle Talon Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6527 W Eagle Talon Trl has units with dishwashers.
