6521 N. 3rd St.

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d29f51a05d ---- Absolutely stunning ranch style home just minutes from Uptown, Downtown, Biltmore & Scottsdale. Enormous lot with grass front & rear lawns along with mature trees for shade. Interior has been completely renovated with new flooring, appliances, paint, fixtures & more!! Master suite features private access to the backyard, walk-in closet & walk-in shower in bathroom. Landscaping & pest control included in rent. Homes in this area are hard to come by, so schedule your showing today!! Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787 $50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.