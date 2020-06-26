All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6521 N. 3rd St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6521 N. 3rd St.
Last updated July 31 2019 at 4:50 PM

6521 N. 3rd St.

6521 North 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6521 North 3rd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85012
North Central Corridor

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d29f51a05d ---- Absolutely stunning ranch style home just minutes from Uptown, Downtown, Biltmore & Scottsdale. Enormous lot with grass front & rear lawns along with mature trees for shade. Interior has been completely renovated with new flooring, appliances, paint, fixtures & more!! Master suite features private access to the backyard, walk-in closet & walk-in shower in bathroom. Landscaping & pest control included in rent. Homes in this area are hard to come by, so schedule your showing today!! Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787 $50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6521 N. 3rd St. have any available units?
6521 N. 3rd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 6521 N. 3rd St. currently offering any rent specials?
6521 N. 3rd St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6521 N. 3rd St. pet-friendly?
No, 6521 N. 3rd St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6521 N. 3rd St. offer parking?
No, 6521 N. 3rd St. does not offer parking.
Does 6521 N. 3rd St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6521 N. 3rd St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6521 N. 3rd St. have a pool?
No, 6521 N. 3rd St. does not have a pool.
Does 6521 N. 3rd St. have accessible units?
No, 6521 N. 3rd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 6521 N. 3rd St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6521 N. 3rd St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6521 N. 3rd St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6521 N. 3rd St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Mountain Village
3333 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
The Retreat
20808 N 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Avalon Hills
3535 W Tierra Buena Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Sora on Rose
6201 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
CIRQ 44
111 N Dupont Cir
Phoenix, AZ 85034
Parc South Mountain
3400 East Southern Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85040
The Residences on High Street
5355 E High St
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Clarendon Park
222 W Clarendon Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College