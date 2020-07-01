All apartments in Phoenix
6519 N 35th Drive

6519 North 35th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6519 North 35th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85019

Amenities

carport
recently renovated
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Completely remodeled top to bottom it is move in ready! - New New New! 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom. You won't want to miss this one. Completely remodeled top to bottom it is move in ready! Gorgeous new flooring and carpet through out, new light fixtures, new vanities in both bathrooms, new appliances and nice bright white cabinets in the kitchen, new paint and even has a newer roof! Property has a large from living room with large kitchen area and over sized dining room area plus a back bonus family room. The bedrooms have large closets and bathroom has extra storage. Home is located on a corner lot so backyard is large than most with a large storage in the carport area. This property is located close to numerous schools, GCU is minutes away, shopping, restaurants and other amenities close. Easy access to the I-17. This property is gorgeous.

(RLNE5617206)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6519 N 35th Drive have any available units?
6519 N 35th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6519 N 35th Drive have?
Some of 6519 N 35th Drive's amenities include carport, recently renovated, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6519 N 35th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6519 N 35th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6519 N 35th Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6519 N 35th Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6519 N 35th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6519 N 35th Drive offers parking.
Does 6519 N 35th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6519 N 35th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6519 N 35th Drive have a pool?
No, 6519 N 35th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6519 N 35th Drive have accessible units?
No, 6519 N 35th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6519 N 35th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6519 N 35th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

