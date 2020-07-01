6519 N 35th Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Completely remodeled top to bottom it is move in ready! - New New New! 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom. You won't want to miss this one. Completely remodeled top to bottom it is move in ready! Gorgeous new flooring and carpet through out, new light fixtures, new vanities in both bathrooms, new appliances and nice bright white cabinets in the kitchen, new paint and even has a newer roof! Property has a large from living room with large kitchen area and over sized dining room area plus a back bonus family room. The bedrooms have large closets and bathroom has extra storage. Home is located on a corner lot so backyard is large than most with a large storage in the carport area. This property is located close to numerous schools, GCU is minutes away, shopping, restaurants and other amenities close. Easy access to the I-17. This property is gorgeous.



