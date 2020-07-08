All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 13 2020

6428 E HEARN Road

6428 East Hearn Road · No Longer Available
Location

6428 East Hearn Road, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
GREAT LOCATION! This home is situated on a PREMIUM 0.42 Acre lot in KIERLAND and features new UPGRADES on kitchen, wet bar and bathrooms, new interior paint and garage epoxy floor. You are greeted with 20 ft ceilings, curved wood staircases, wood shutters, elegant wood and tile flooring. Spacious family room has wet bar and fireplace and open to kitchen. Beautiful landscaping with a fenced LARGE pool (100 ft perimeter), mature trees, fruit trees, grassy area, and a concrete SPORT COURT. Short distance to Kierland Commons and Scottsdale Quarter which host world class dinning and shopping. Walk next door to Sandpiper Park that has lighted tennis courts, baseball and soccer fields and Sandpiper Elementary without ever crossing a street. Pool and garden services are included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6428 E HEARN Road have any available units?
6428 E HEARN Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6428 E HEARN Road have?
Some of 6428 E HEARN Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6428 E HEARN Road currently offering any rent specials?
6428 E HEARN Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6428 E HEARN Road pet-friendly?
No, 6428 E HEARN Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6428 E HEARN Road offer parking?
Yes, 6428 E HEARN Road offers parking.
Does 6428 E HEARN Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6428 E HEARN Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6428 E HEARN Road have a pool?
Yes, 6428 E HEARN Road has a pool.
Does 6428 E HEARN Road have accessible units?
No, 6428 E HEARN Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6428 E HEARN Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6428 E HEARN Road has units with dishwashers.

