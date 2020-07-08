6428 E HEARN Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

GREAT LOCATION! This home is situated on a PREMIUM 0.42 Acre lot in KIERLAND and features new UPGRADES on kitchen, wet bar and bathrooms, new interior paint and garage epoxy floor. You are greeted with 20 ft ceilings, curved wood staircases, wood shutters, elegant wood and tile flooring. Spacious family room has wet bar and fireplace and open to kitchen. Beautiful landscaping with a fenced LARGE pool (100 ft perimeter), mature trees, fruit trees, grassy area, and a concrete SPORT COURT. Short distance to Kierland Commons and Scottsdale Quarter which host world class dinning and shopping. Walk next door to Sandpiper Park that has lighted tennis courts, baseball and soccer fields and Sandpiper Elementary without ever crossing a street. Pool and garden services are included in rent.