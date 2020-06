6425 E SANDRA Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

HOME HAS BEEN COMPLETELY REDONE! NEWER EVERYTHING FROM BEAUTIFUL LARGE TILE FLOORING, QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS, UNDERMOUNT SINK, NEWER SLEEK MODERN CABINETRY AND PANTRY, LIGHTING FIXTURES, APPLIANCES, WINDOWS, SLIDING GLASS DOOR, BATHROOMS INCLUDE NEWER VANITIES, TOILETS, SOAKING TUB, WALK-IN EXPANDED SHOWER, MUCH MORE! LARGE MATURE BACK YARD WITH FLOWERING SHRUBS AND SPARKLING POOL, VERY PEACEFUL QUIET YARD. BEST PV SCHOOLS INCLUDE HORIZON HIGH, MINUTES FROM KIERLAND COMMON SHOPPING, THE 51 AND THE 101. RENT INCLUDES POOL SERVICE.