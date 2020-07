Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

- Great rental!! Nice upgrades, granite counter tops, mosaic entry, open floorplan with built-in entertainment center in both living and master bedroom, pre-wired speakers in living room, all essential appliances are included even a washer and dryer! This is truly a must see! Very conveniently located with in walking distance to shopping centers.



(RLNE3380414)