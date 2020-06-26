All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:50 AM

6303 South 68th Avenue

6303 South 68th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6303 South 68th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Laveen Farms

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6303 South 68th Avenue Laveen, AZ 85339 - 3 Bedrooms PLUS Den! This is a well-appointed Lennar/US Home with lots of upgrades. Large contemporary tile in kitchen, baths and walkways, wide hallways, 9 ft ceilings and landscaped front and back. The kitchen has gorgeous GRANITE counter tops with maple cabinets and black appliances, including a gas range. The lower cabinets have slide-out shelving for convenient storage and the walk-in pantry is amazing. Surround sound speakers are built into the ceiling at the great room and the home is equipped with network wiring. Brand new carpet and paint throughout! Located in Laveen, downtown Phoenix is just 20 minutes away and there is convenient grocery and retail centers just 3 miles away. Come see!

Click here to schedule a showing for this or any other properties: http://www.luxmanagementgroup.com/vacancies/

$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City Rental Sales Tax of 2.3% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.

(RLNE2424466)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6303 South 68th Avenue have any available units?
6303 South 68th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6303 South 68th Avenue have?
Some of 6303 South 68th Avenue's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6303 South 68th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6303 South 68th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6303 South 68th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6303 South 68th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6303 South 68th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6303 South 68th Avenue offers parking.
Does 6303 South 68th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6303 South 68th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6303 South 68th Avenue have a pool?
No, 6303 South 68th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6303 South 68th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6303 South 68th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6303 South 68th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6303 South 68th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
