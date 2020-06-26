Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

6303 South 68th Avenue Laveen, AZ 85339 - 3 Bedrooms PLUS Den! This is a well-appointed Lennar/US Home with lots of upgrades. Large contemporary tile in kitchen, baths and walkways, wide hallways, 9 ft ceilings and landscaped front and back. The kitchen has gorgeous GRANITE counter tops with maple cabinets and black appliances, including a gas range. The lower cabinets have slide-out shelving for convenient storage and the walk-in pantry is amazing. Surround sound speakers are built into the ceiling at the great room and the home is equipped with network wiring. Brand new carpet and paint throughout! Located in Laveen, downtown Phoenix is just 20 minutes away and there is convenient grocery and retail centers just 3 miles away. Come see!



Click here to schedule a showing for this or any other properties: http://www.luxmanagementgroup.com/vacancies/



$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City Rental Sales Tax of 2.3% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.



