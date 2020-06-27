6127 N. 28th Place

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool tennis court

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking hot tub tennis court

Beautifully updated Biltmore Courts II unit first time rental! - This is a beautifully updated Courts II unit with fabulous views of Camelback mountain and completely updated! Light and bright and white with grey wood floors, beautiful cabinetry and finishes everywhere. Sit on the patio in the morning or evening and watch the planes coming into Sky Harbor or Camelback turn colors with the sunset in cooler weather. Just the nicest unit going right now with today's look and style! Right across from community pool and tennis. One car garage plus guest parking for a second vehicle. Gated community for security and walking distance to the Arizona Biltmore Resort! Our tenants receive an ABEVA card for discounted dining, cocktails, spa and/or salon services. Rent does not include 2.3% sales tax to City of Phoenix. $5,000 for Jan/Feb/March/April. $2695 for July/Aug/Sept/Oct. $4000 for Nov/December.



(RLNE5008984)