All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6127 N. 28th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6127 N. 28th Place
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:58 AM

6127 N. 28th Place

6127 N 28th Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6127 N 28th Pl, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Biltmore

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
tennis court
Beautifully updated Biltmore Courts II unit first time rental! - This is a beautifully updated Courts II unit with fabulous views of Camelback mountain and completely updated! Light and bright and white with grey wood floors, beautiful cabinetry and finishes everywhere. Sit on the patio in the morning or evening and watch the planes coming into Sky Harbor or Camelback turn colors with the sunset in cooler weather. Just the nicest unit going right now with today's look and style! Right across from community pool and tennis. One car garage plus guest parking for a second vehicle. Gated community for security and walking distance to the Arizona Biltmore Resort! Our tenants receive an ABEVA card for discounted dining, cocktails, spa and/or salon services. Rent does not include 2.3% sales tax to City of Phoenix. $5,000 for Jan/Feb/March/April. $2695 for July/Aug/Sept/Oct. $4000 for Nov/December.

(RLNE5008984)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6127 N. 28th Place have any available units?
6127 N. 28th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6127 N. 28th Place have?
Some of 6127 N. 28th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6127 N. 28th Place currently offering any rent specials?
6127 N. 28th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6127 N. 28th Place pet-friendly?
No, 6127 N. 28th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6127 N. 28th Place offer parking?
Yes, 6127 N. 28th Place offers parking.
Does 6127 N. 28th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6127 N. 28th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6127 N. 28th Place have a pool?
Yes, 6127 N. 28th Place has a pool.
Does 6127 N. 28th Place have accessible units?
No, 6127 N. 28th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6127 N. 28th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6127 N. 28th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Sublet
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carolina
524 E Mariposa St
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Morgan Park
8902 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
The Thomas at Midtown
200 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Oak Tree
3620 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Income Restricted - Sombra
2020 W Glendale Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Alta North Central
777 East Stella Lane
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Stonebridge at Paradise Valley
4315 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Clarendon Park
222 W Clarendon Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College