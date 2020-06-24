All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 2 2020 at 5:55 PM

6040 N 15TH Street

6040 North 15th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6040 North 15th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Amazing location in Central Phoenix! Madison School District! 3 bed/2.5 bath off of 16th ST/Bethany Home Rd. End unit, 1742 SF! NEW ceramic tile plank style flooring throughout. New kitchen cabinets and counter tops, open living, 1/2 bath downstairs, ceiling fans, French doors, good-sized patio, covered parking. Huge master bedroom with two closets, double sinks and full bathtub. Hall bath has double sinks, good storage, good sized bedrooms and closet space. MUST SEE!!! Rent includes water/sewer/trash and $75 of electric/mo. Tenants to verify all facts and figures.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6040 N 15TH Street have any available units?
6040 N 15TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6040 N 15TH Street have?
Some of 6040 N 15TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6040 N 15TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
6040 N 15TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6040 N 15TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 6040 N 15TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6040 N 15TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 6040 N 15TH Street offers parking.
Does 6040 N 15TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6040 N 15TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6040 N 15TH Street have a pool?
No, 6040 N 15TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 6040 N 15TH Street have accessible units?
No, 6040 N 15TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6040 N 15TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6040 N 15TH Street has units with dishwashers.
