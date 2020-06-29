All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5930 E SPRING Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5930 E SPRING Road
Last updated January 25 2020 at 11:17 AM

5930 E SPRING Road

5930 East Spring Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5930 East Spring Road, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to your Scottsdale home in Kierland! This beautiful, one story, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is north/south facing and has plenty of room for parking with the oversized front driveway. The property is complete with brand new stainless appliances, tile throughout the home, carpet in 3 bedrooms. New tile in one of the bedrooms and master closet and a new garage door! The master bedroom includes a walk in closet that is tiled and double sinks in the master bathroom. The roomy backyard includes a fresh new grassy area and an enormous citrus tree! This desert gem is conveniently located in the highly coveted Kierland community, near shopping and restaurants and Kierland Commons and Scottsdale Quarter! This won't last long! Call for a tour today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5930 E SPRING Road have any available units?
5930 E SPRING Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5930 E SPRING Road have?
Some of 5930 E SPRING Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5930 E SPRING Road currently offering any rent specials?
5930 E SPRING Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5930 E SPRING Road pet-friendly?
No, 5930 E SPRING Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5930 E SPRING Road offer parking?
Yes, 5930 E SPRING Road offers parking.
Does 5930 E SPRING Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5930 E SPRING Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5930 E SPRING Road have a pool?
No, 5930 E SPRING Road does not have a pool.
Does 5930 E SPRING Road have accessible units?
No, 5930 E SPRING Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5930 E SPRING Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5930 E SPRING Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage at Deer Valley
3010 W Yorkshire Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Seven
19800 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Mirador
1550 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
The Retreat
20808 N 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Marble Creek
5601 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Tamarron Apartments
4410 N 99th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
RidgeGate Apartments
2811 W Deer Valley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Carlyle Townhomes
5102 E Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College