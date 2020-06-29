5930 E SPRING Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to your Scottsdale home in Kierland! This beautiful, one story, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is north/south facing and has plenty of room for parking with the oversized front driveway. The property is complete with brand new stainless appliances, tile throughout the home, carpet in 3 bedrooms. New tile in one of the bedrooms and master closet and a new garage door! The master bedroom includes a walk in closet that is tiled and double sinks in the master bathroom. The roomy backyard includes a fresh new grassy area and an enormous citrus tree! This desert gem is conveniently located in the highly coveted Kierland community, near shopping and restaurants and Kierland Commons and Scottsdale Quarter! This won't last long! Call for a tour today