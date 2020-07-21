All apartments in Phoenix
5820 South 32nd Avenue

5820 South 32nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5820 South 32nd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85041
Park Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom in Central Phoenix location. This home has a large eat-in kitchen with a center island and pantry. Kitchen is open to the family room with sliding Arcadia doors to the backyard. Yard is covered with gravel and has a covered patio. The master bedroom is spacious There is a $200 Admin fee due at lease signing and Phx Rental tax of 2.3%. Pet dep. is $300.THEY DO NOT ACCEPT SECT.8.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5820 South 32nd Avenue have any available units?
5820 South 32nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 5820 South 32nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5820 South 32nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5820 South 32nd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5820 South 32nd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5820 South 32nd Avenue offer parking?
No, 5820 South 32nd Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5820 South 32nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5820 South 32nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5820 South 32nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 5820 South 32nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5820 South 32nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5820 South 32nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5820 South 32nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5820 South 32nd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5820 South 32nd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5820 South 32nd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
