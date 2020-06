5812 N 12TH Street

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL HOME IN A GATED COMMUNITY! THIS 2000+ SQUARE FOOT HOME IS RIGHT ACROSS FROM THE POOL WHICH IS RARELY OCCUPIED. THE KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES & A BREAKFAST ROOM. THE LIVING ROOM HAS VAULTED CEILINGS, A WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE & A FORMAL DINING AREA. FRENCH DOORS EXIT ONTO THE PATIO AREA THAT IS SHADED BY CITRUS TREES YEAR-ROUND. THE UPSTAIRS OPENS TO THE LOFT WHICH LEADS OUT TO A BALCONY OVERLOOKING THE GATED FRONT PORCH. THE MASTER BEDROOM IS UPSTAIRS WITH A VIEW THAT OVERLOOKS THE LIVING AREA BELOW. THE MASTER BATHROOM FEATURES DOUBLE SINKS, A WALK-IN CLOSET PLUS HIS & HER CLOSETS. THE FIRST LEVEL HAS A FULL BEDROOM & BATHROOM FOR GUESTS. ALL OF THIS IS LOCATED MINUTES FROM HIKING, SHOPPING, DINING, ENTERTAINMENT & HIGHWAY ACCESS.