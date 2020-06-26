5753 W. Pierson St.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Great home for large family! Nearly 8,800 lot with great potential! This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home has all new tile flooring throughout the house! Fresh paint inside and out. New stainless steel appliances installed. Come see this great family home centrally located. Large covered patio. Extra living area off living room.



Cash/Finance purchase $199,000

OR - Rental Agreement at $1,435 with Lease Purchase Option for up to 2 years.



Please note that this IS NOT RENT TO OWN.



**Please note - this property is listed on the MLS**



Call and/or email for details! Please be sure to leave your full name, phone number, and your email address!