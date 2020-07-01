Amenities

5753 W Milada Dr Available 02/08/20 Beautiful 3 bed/2.5 bath Home in Laveen **COMING SOON** - Gorgeous layout with bedrooms and laundry upstairs, currently occupied but we are scheduling showings by appointment only.



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities and rent is taxed by the City of Phoenix, we do require renters insurance.



No Cats Allowed



