5753 W Milada Dr
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

5753 W Milada Dr

5753 West Melinda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5753 West Melinda Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85339
pet friendly
air conditioning
air conditioning
pet friendly
5753 W Milada Dr Available 02/08/20 Beautiful 3 bed/2.5 bath Home in Laveen **COMING SOON** - Gorgeous layout with bedrooms and laundry upstairs, currently occupied but we are scheduling showings by appointment only.

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities and rent is taxed by the City of Phoenix, we do require renters insurance.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4605009)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5753 W Milada Dr have any available units?
5753 W Milada Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 5753 W Milada Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5753 W Milada Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5753 W Milada Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5753 W Milada Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5753 W Milada Dr offer parking?
No, 5753 W Milada Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5753 W Milada Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5753 W Milada Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5753 W Milada Dr have a pool?
No, 5753 W Milada Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5753 W Milada Dr have accessible units?
No, 5753 W Milada Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5753 W Milada Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5753 W Milada Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5753 W Milada Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5753 W Milada Dr has units with air conditioning.

