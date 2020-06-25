All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5733 W PLUM Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5733 W PLUM Road
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:05 PM

5733 W PLUM Road

5733 West Plum Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5733 West Plum Road, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Stetson Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Blending Relaxation & Sophistication to Create the Ideal Place! Masterful design and luxury are uniquely embodied in this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 story home with 3,813 SF of living space! Upon entering the home you are greeted with tons of natural light, sprawling ceilings and the open floor concept! The island kitchen features tiled backsplash, SS appliances, light wood cabinetry, plant shelving and pantry. The spacious bedrooms boast high end plush carpeting and ceiling fans. The master bathroom has dual sinks, garden bathtub and separate shower. The covered back patio overlooks the large backyard that showcases lush green grass and stunning mountain views! Look no further! Book your showing today! Your dream home awaits!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5733 W PLUM Road have any available units?
5733 W PLUM Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5733 W PLUM Road have?
Some of 5733 W PLUM Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5733 W PLUM Road currently offering any rent specials?
5733 W PLUM Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5733 W PLUM Road pet-friendly?
No, 5733 W PLUM Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5733 W PLUM Road offer parking?
Yes, 5733 W PLUM Road offers parking.
Does 5733 W PLUM Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5733 W PLUM Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5733 W PLUM Road have a pool?
No, 5733 W PLUM Road does not have a pool.
Does 5733 W PLUM Road have accessible units?
No, 5733 W PLUM Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5733 W PLUM Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5733 W PLUM Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trailside at Hermosa Pointe
10002 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Union at Roosevelt
888 N 1st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
The Venue On Camelback
1930 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Paloma Village
2827 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Oxford
3777 East McDowell Road
Phoenix, AZ 85008
City 15 Apartments
4728 N 15th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Alta North Central
777 East Stella Lane
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Sonoran Apartments
13625 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College