5704 E AIRE LIBRE Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

One of a kind!! LIGHT AND BRIGHT! Beautifully REMODELED 2 Bed/ 2 Bath Condo in Scottsdale! ALL BRAND NEW!! Upgraded kitchen has NEW stone counter tops, NEW appliances (never been used). washer/dryer beautiful ceiling fans throughout! beautiful, modern flooring. Bedrooms are complete with picture windows and NEW ceiling fans! Freshly painted! Remodeled bathroom with Granite and natural Marble counter tops! patio + storage. No Pets! Community amenities include Pool & Spa, Ramada, BBQ, Close to freeways, fine dining, great schools and much more.