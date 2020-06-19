All apartments in Phoenix
5704 E AIRE LIBRE Avenue

5704 East Aire Libre Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5704 East Aire Libre Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
One of a kind!! LIGHT AND BRIGHT! Beautifully REMODELED 2 Bed/ 2 Bath Condo in Scottsdale! ALL BRAND NEW!! Upgraded kitchen has NEW stone counter tops, NEW appliances (never been used). washer/dryer beautiful ceiling fans throughout! beautiful, modern flooring. Bedrooms are complete with picture windows and NEW ceiling fans! Freshly painted! Remodeled bathroom with Granite and natural Marble counter tops! patio + storage. No Pets! Community amenities include Pool & Spa, Ramada, BBQ, Close to freeways, fine dining, great schools and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5704 E AIRE LIBRE Avenue have any available units?
5704 E AIRE LIBRE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5704 E AIRE LIBRE Avenue have?
Some of 5704 E AIRE LIBRE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5704 E AIRE LIBRE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5704 E AIRE LIBRE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5704 E AIRE LIBRE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5704 E AIRE LIBRE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5704 E AIRE LIBRE Avenue offer parking?
No, 5704 E AIRE LIBRE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5704 E AIRE LIBRE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5704 E AIRE LIBRE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5704 E AIRE LIBRE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5704 E AIRE LIBRE Avenue has a pool.
Does 5704 E AIRE LIBRE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5704 E AIRE LIBRE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5704 E AIRE LIBRE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5704 E AIRE LIBRE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

