5644 W Kowalsky Ln

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

3 bedroom 2 bath home with a den in Riverwalk Villages is available for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a den in Riverwalk Villages is available for immediate move in! Home has granite counter tops, upgraded cherry cabinets, tiled bath, den, and family room. Master bath has separate tub and shower and double sinks. Home is on a corner lot in a gated community. It is conveniently located near schools, shopping and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. A 2.3% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5132000)