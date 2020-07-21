All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:15 AM

5644 W Kowalsky Ln

5644 W Kowalsky Ln · No Longer Available
Location

5644 W Kowalsky Ln, Phoenix, AZ 85339
River Walk Villages

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2 bath home with a den in Riverwalk Villages is available for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a den in Riverwalk Villages is available for immediate move in! Home has granite counter tops, upgraded cherry cabinets, tiled bath, den, and family room. Master bath has separate tub and shower and double sinks. Home is on a corner lot in a gated community. It is conveniently located near schools, shopping and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. A 2.3% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5132000)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5644 W Kowalsky Ln have any available units?
5644 W Kowalsky Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 5644 W Kowalsky Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5644 W Kowalsky Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5644 W Kowalsky Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 5644 W Kowalsky Ln is pet friendly.
Does 5644 W Kowalsky Ln offer parking?
No, 5644 W Kowalsky Ln does not offer parking.
Does 5644 W Kowalsky Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5644 W Kowalsky Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5644 W Kowalsky Ln have a pool?
No, 5644 W Kowalsky Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5644 W Kowalsky Ln have accessible units?
No, 5644 W Kowalsky Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5644 W Kowalsky Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 5644 W Kowalsky Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5644 W Kowalsky Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 5644 W Kowalsky Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
