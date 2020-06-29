5640 N 35 Th Avenue

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated pool ceiling fan elevator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly elevator pool

Another stunning home listing presented by Curt Rowe of Renters Warehouse. Located at 5640 N. 35th Ave Phoenix, Az. 85017 this nicely renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home. This home is loaded with upgrades throughout; SS appliances, granite counters, remodeled baths, all rooms have ceiling fans. this home is available now. Dogs are accepted with a $250.00 non-refundable pet deposit but no cats. The owner is looking for a 600 or higher credit score and clean rental history. Rent is $1,400 + 4% Tax/ $1,400 Sec Deposit, NRF $150 lease administration fee, $55 NRF application fee per person (18+ must apply).