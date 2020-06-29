5640 N 35 Th Avenue

Amenities
Another stunning home listing presented by Curt Rowe of Renters Warehouse. Located at 5640 N. 35th Ave Phoenix, Az. 85017 this nicely renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home. This home is loaded with upgrades throughout; SS appliances, granite counters, remodeled baths, all rooms have ceiling fans. this home is available now. Dogs are accepted with a $250.00 non-refundable pet deposit but no cats. The owner is looking for a 600 or higher credit score and clean rental history. Rent is $1,400 + 4% Tax/ $1,400 Sec Deposit, NRF $150 lease administration fee, $55 NRF application fee per person (18+ must apply).