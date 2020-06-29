All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5640 N 35 Th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5640 N 35 Th Avenue
Last updated March 15 2020 at 5:55 PM

5640 N 35 Th Avenue

5640 N 35th Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5640 N 35th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85019
Country Life Homes

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
elevator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
pool
Another stunning home listing presented by Curt Rowe of Renters Warehouse. Located at 5640 N. 35th Ave Phoenix, Az. 85017 this nicely renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home. This home is loaded with upgrades throughout; SS appliances, granite counters, remodeled baths, all rooms have ceiling fans. this home is available now. Dogs are accepted with a $250.00 non-refundable pet deposit but no cats. The owner is looking for a 600 or higher credit score and clean rental history. Rent is $1,400 + 4% Tax/ $1,400 Sec Deposit, NRF $150 lease administration fee, $55 NRF application fee per person (18+ must apply).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5640 N 35 Th Avenue have any available units?
5640 N 35 Th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5640 N 35 Th Avenue have?
Some of 5640 N 35 Th Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5640 N 35 Th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5640 N 35 Th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5640 N 35 Th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5640 N 35 Th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5640 N 35 Th Avenue offer parking?
No, 5640 N 35 Th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5640 N 35 Th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5640 N 35 Th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5640 N 35 Th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5640 N 35 Th Avenue has a pool.
Does 5640 N 35 Th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5640 N 35 Th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5640 N 35 Th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5640 N 35 Th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avilla Camelback Ranch
10770 West Highland Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85037
The Edge Apartments
15202 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Senita on Cave Creek
23555 N Desert Peak Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Mountain Park Ranch
4221 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Madera at Metro
3161 W Cheryl Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Tides on Thomas
4815 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Inhabit on 7th
5615 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Shade at Desert Ridge
21150 N Tatum Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85050

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College