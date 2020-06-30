All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 18 2020 at 8:46 AM

5630 S. 21st Pl.

5630 South 21st Place · No Longer Available
Location

5630 South 21st Place, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful South Phoenix home in the popular Copper Leaf community. Attached 2-car garage and great floor-plan with 1 bedroom and bathroom downstairs, and the other 2 bedrooms, bathroom & kitchen upstairs. Open bright great room leads to kitchen with granite counters, black appliances and pantry. Large balcony with views of the community. Community pool and children's playground just a short walk away! NO PETS PLEASE.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787.
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5630 S. 21st Pl. have any available units?
5630 S. 21st Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5630 S. 21st Pl. have?
Some of 5630 S. 21st Pl.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5630 S. 21st Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
5630 S. 21st Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5630 S. 21st Pl. pet-friendly?
No, 5630 S. 21st Pl. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5630 S. 21st Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 5630 S. 21st Pl. offers parking.
Does 5630 S. 21st Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5630 S. 21st Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5630 S. 21st Pl. have a pool?
Yes, 5630 S. 21st Pl. has a pool.
Does 5630 S. 21st Pl. have accessible units?
No, 5630 S. 21st Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 5630 S. 21st Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5630 S. 21st Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.

