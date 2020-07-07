All apartments in Phoenix
5526 N 19TH Place

5526 North 19th Place · No Longer Available
Location

5526 North 19th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Easy to call home. Beautiful red brick ranch home ideally located minutes from Biltmore Fashion Park,fantastic dining & shopping options, & conveniently located near the 51 Parkway making it easy to get to all parts of the Valley. This 2 bed/plus large office(which could be a 3rd bedroom), 2 bath home is the picture of charm with its full length brick fireplace, exposed brick accent walls, plantation shutters, recessed lighting, & plenty of windows that usher in lots of light. Separate living room/dining area, lg.eat-in kitchen w/granite, SS appliances, extra large bedrooms w/nice closets, & a large secondary living space. Recent upgrades include a new roof (2017), HVAC (2018), new SS appliances, wood-look ceramic flooring. Plus situated on a 12,018 spacious lot with mature shade trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5526 N 19TH Place have any available units?
5526 N 19TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5526 N 19TH Place have?
Some of 5526 N 19TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5526 N 19TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
5526 N 19TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5526 N 19TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 5526 N 19TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5526 N 19TH Place offer parking?
No, 5526 N 19TH Place does not offer parking.
Does 5526 N 19TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5526 N 19TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5526 N 19TH Place have a pool?
No, 5526 N 19TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 5526 N 19TH Place have accessible units?
No, 5526 N 19TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5526 N 19TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5526 N 19TH Place has units with dishwashers.

