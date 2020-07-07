5526 N 19TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Easy to call home. Beautiful red brick ranch home ideally located minutes from Biltmore Fashion Park,fantastic dining & shopping options, & conveniently located near the 51 Parkway making it easy to get to all parts of the Valley. This 2 bed/plus large office(which could be a 3rd bedroom), 2 bath home is the picture of charm with its full length brick fireplace, exposed brick accent walls, plantation shutters, recessed lighting, & plenty of windows that usher in lots of light. Separate living room/dining area, lg.eat-in kitchen w/granite, SS appliances, extra large bedrooms w/nice closets, & a large secondary living space. Recent upgrades include a new roof (2017), HVAC (2018), new SS appliances, wood-look ceramic flooring. Plus situated on a 12,018 spacious lot with mature shade trees.