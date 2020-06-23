All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5517 S 11th Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5517 S 11th Pl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5517 S 11th Pl

5517 South 11th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5517 South 11th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BIG Corner lot! Open floor plan with inviting Front Porch * WASHER, DRYER, REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED * LARGE kitchen with walk-in pantry, B/I microwave, flat surface stove, Island with breakfast bar * Wood floors * Ceiling fans * Master suite features double sinks, Walk-in closet * Den/office! Gorgeous wood floors * Call Robin at MBA Real Estate 480-254-9366 today for more information!
Pets considered upon Lessor Approval
$40 application fee per adult /4% monthly tax/admin fee/ $1495 security deposit for qualified tenant/ $200 up front admin fee/ $250 Pet Fee Pets considered upon Lessor Approval

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5517 S 11th Pl have any available units?
5517 S 11th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5517 S 11th Pl have?
Some of 5517 S 11th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5517 S 11th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
5517 S 11th Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5517 S 11th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 5517 S 11th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 5517 S 11th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 5517 S 11th Pl does offer parking.
Does 5517 S 11th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5517 S 11th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5517 S 11th Pl have a pool?
No, 5517 S 11th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 5517 S 11th Pl have accessible units?
No, 5517 S 11th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 5517 S 11th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5517 S 11th Pl has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

District at Biltmore
4600 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Sunpointe
7077 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
San Mateo Townhomes
4435 North Longview Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Oak Tree
3620 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Maryland Greens
749 E Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
West Town Court
8400 W Virginia Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Accolade Apartment Homes
220 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Santa Rosa
3425 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College