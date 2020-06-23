5517 S 11th Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

BIG Corner lot! Open floor plan with inviting Front Porch * WASHER, DRYER, REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED * LARGE kitchen with walk-in pantry, B/I microwave, flat surface stove, Island with breakfast bar * Wood floors * Ceiling fans * Master suite features double sinks, Walk-in closet * Den/office! Gorgeous wood floors * Call Robin at MBA Real Estate 480-254-9366 today for more information!

$40 application fee per adult /4% monthly tax/admin fee/ $1495 security deposit for qualified tenant/ $200 up front admin fee/ $250 Pet Fee Pets considered upon Lessor Approval